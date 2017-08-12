Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Avenged Sevenfold Cover Del Shannon's Runaway With Guest (Week in Review)

.
Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold Cover Del Shannon's Runaway With Guest was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Avenged Sevenfold have released a video for their cover of the Del Shannon classic "Runaway" featuring The Vandals guitarist Warren Fitzgerald and AX7 lead guitarist Zacky Vengeance taking over lead vocalst.

The cover is the latest track from the group's ongoing expansion of their 2016 album "The Stage". Frontman M Shadows had this to say, "When we decided to expand the album and add new tracks, everyone in the band chose a song that would be interesting to cover.

"Zacky came up with the idea of doing a punk rock version of the Del Shannon classic. While in the studio, Synyster brought up our old friend Warren Fitzgerald, saying it'd be great to have him play on the track and give the song the kind of reckless abandon he's known for with The Vandals.

"With Warren on board, Zacky wanted to have a crack at singing, which really put the song over the top. I do a little talking thing with him in the middle of the track, but that's it. The rest is all him and it came out great."

Vengeance added: "I've always loved Runaway and the dark undertone hidden behind the upbeat doo wop track. You can hear sincere anguish in his voice. I raised my hand to add a little punk rock flair to the vocals, have some fun, and give the fans a little something to talk about." Check out the song - here.

advertisement

Avenged Sevenfold Music, DVDs, Books and more

Avenged Sevenfold T-shirts and Posters

More Avenged Sevenfold News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Avenged Sevenfold Cover Del Shannon's Runaway With Guest

Avenged Sevenfold Release New Song 'Dose'

Avenged Sevenfold Stream Cover Of Mr. Bungle's 'Retrovertigo'

Avenged Sevenfold Surprise Fans With New Song

Avenged Sevenfold Release 'God Damn' Video

Avenged Sevenfold Announce New Headlining Dates

Fatal Tragedy Following Avenged Sevenfold Concert

Avenged Sevenfold's Johnny Christ Becomes Daddy Christ

Metallica Plans Stadium Tour With Avenged Sevenfold?

Avenged Sevenfold Want Real Fans To Be In New Video


More Stories for Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Sammy Hagar Pitches Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again- Guns N' Roses Celebrating Anniversary With GNR Was Here- Slipknot Have Written 27 New Pieces Of Music- more

Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse- Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview- Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Performances- more

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show- Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers- Chris Cornell's Family Plan Statue- more

Page Too:
Usher Reportedly Hit With Another STD Lawsuit- Aaron Carter Comes Out As Bisexual Via Social Media- Justin Bieber Politely Warns Paparazzi To 'Stay Clear'- Michael Jackson- more

Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas- Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ- 2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair- Pink- more

Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting- Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand- Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced- Kenny Rogers- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse

Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview

Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour

New Greg Allman Song Video Streaming Online

Queens of the Stone Age Stream 'The Evil Has Landed'

Singled Out: Orissa's Tara

Lemmy Kilmister Inspires Name For Prehistoric Crocodile

Ringo Starr Discusses New Paul McCartney Collaboration

John Mayer And Carlos Santana Tribute Glen Campbell

Liam Gallagher Streams New Single 'For What It's Worth'

Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Way Back with Childhood Studio Photo

Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show

Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers

Chris Cornell's Family Plan Hometown Statue In Seattle

Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl

• more

Page Too News Stories
Man Rushes Britney Spears' Stage In Las Vegas

Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ

2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair

Pink Releases New Single 'What About Us'

Brett Eldredge Performs 'The Long Way' On 'The Tonight Show'

Avicii Returns With Release Of His New Six-Song EP

Wesley Snipes Beat Out Prince For Michael Jackson's 'Bad' Role

James Corden Spoof Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy is Mine'

Vic Mensa Opens Up About Mental Health Issues

Nick Jonas Cast In Post-Apocalyptic Thriller 'Chaos Walking'

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are Expecting a Baby

Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Creates A Better World For Veterans

Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting

Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced

More Big Stars Added to Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.