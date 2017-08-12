The cover is the latest track from the group's ongoing expansion of their 2016 album "The Stage". Frontman M Shadows had this to say, "When we decided to expand the album and add new tracks, everyone in the band chose a song that would be interesting to cover.

"Zacky came up with the idea of doing a punk rock version of the Del Shannon classic. While in the studio, Synyster brought up our old friend Warren Fitzgerald, saying it'd be great to have him play on the track and give the song the kind of reckless abandon he's known for with The Vandals.

"With Warren on board, Zacky wanted to have a crack at singing, which really put the song over the top. I do a little talking thing with him in the middle of the track, but that's it. The rest is all him and it came out great."

Vengeance added: "I've always loved Runaway and the dark undertone hidden behind the upbeat doo wop track. You can hear sincere anguish in his voice. I raised my hand to add a little punk rock flair to the vocals, have some fun, and give the fans a little something to talk about." Check out the song - here.