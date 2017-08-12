|
Dylan Scott, Phil Vassar, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers On The Pickup (Week in Review)
.
Dylan Scott, Phil Vassar, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers On The Pickup was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Webster) The latest episode of "The Pickup" features Dylan Scott and celebrates him scoring his first No. 1 single, "My Girl", as well as news about Phil Vassar, Kellie Pickler, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more. We were send the following details: Only a few short months ago, Scott was featured in The Pickup and Coming segment highlighting the single. In honor of the special occasion, The Pickup has a special encore presentation of Scott's Pickup and Coming. Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler have announced that they will be joining forces for a Christmas tour this year. Pickler describes the opportunity to tour with Vassar as "an amazing honor." Thomas Rhett will be releasing his third studio album Life Changes on September 8. Rhett says that his latest single, "Unforgettable" and the album are an ode to his father, Rhett Akins, who co-wrote several songs on the album. He is even featured on the track "Drink A Little Beer." On October 25, two of country music's biggest icons will be performing together for the last time. Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers will get on stage together for the last time at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for Rogers' farewell concert, All In For The Gambler. Rogers stopped by The Pickup headquarters where he revealed it was all Parton's idea. The Pickup got the chance to talk with Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Kaitlyn Bausch from the cast of "Pure Country: Pure Heart," and the two shared their favorite part of the movie - the music. The movie is available exclusively at Walmart stores on DVD, Blu-Ray Combo Pack and Digital HD everywhere. Watch the latest episode of "The Pickup" - here.
Only a few short months ago, Scott was featured in The Pickup and Coming segment highlighting the single. In honor of the special occasion, The Pickup has a special encore presentation of Scott's Pickup and Coming.
Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler have announced that they will be joining forces for a Christmas tour this year. Pickler describes the opportunity to tour with Vassar as "an amazing honor."
Thomas Rhett will be releasing his third studio album Life Changes on September 8. Rhett says that his latest single, "Unforgettable" and the album are an ode to his father, Rhett Akins, who co-wrote several songs on the album. He is even featured on the track "Drink A Little Beer."
On October 25, two of country music's biggest icons will be performing together for the last time. Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers will get on stage together for the last time at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for Rogers' farewell concert, All In For The Gambler. Rogers stopped by The Pickup headquarters where he revealed it was all Parton's idea.
The Pickup got the chance to talk with Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Kaitlyn Bausch from the cast of "Pure Country: Pure Heart," and the two shared their favorite part of the movie - the music. The movie is available exclusively at Walmart stores on DVD, Blu-Ray Combo Pack and Digital HD everywhere. Watch the latest episode of "The Pickup" - here.
• Metallica Go Pop and Disney With Carpool Karaoke Preview
• Def Leppard Planning Full 'Hysteria' Album Performances
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Add Dates To Tour
• New Greg Allman Song Video Streaming Online
• Queens of the Stone Age Stream 'The Evil Has Landed'
• Lemmy Kilmister Inspires Name For Prehistoric Crocodile
• Ringo Starr Discusses New Paul McCartney Collaboration
• John Mayer And Carlos Santana Tribute Glen Campbell
• Liam Gallagher Streams New Single 'For What It's Worth'
• Billie Joe Armstrong Throws Way Back with Childhood Studio Photo
• Man and Women Stabbed At Rancid And Dropkick Murphys Show
• Metallica Fan Arrested For Allegedly Urinating On Concertgoers
• Chris Cornell's Family Plan Hometown Statue In Seattle
• Liam Gallagher Shares Snarky Views Of Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl
• Taylor Swift Takes The Stand In Trial Vs Former Denver DJ
• 2 Chainz Breaks Leg And Tours In Pink 'Trap' Wheelchair
• Pink Releases New Single 'What About Us'
• Brett Eldredge Performs 'The Long Way' On 'The Tonight Show'
• Avicii Returns With Release Of His New Six-Song EP
• Wesley Snipes Beat Out Prince For Michael Jackson's 'Bad' Role
• James Corden Spoof Brandy and Monica's 'The Boy is Mine'
• Vic Mensa Opens Up About Mental Health Issues
• Nick Jonas Cast In Post-Apocalyptic Thriller 'Chaos Walking'
• Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are Expecting a Baby
• Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Creates A Better World For Veterans
• Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting
• Taylor Swift's Mother Called to Witness Stand
• Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' 3D Premiere Announced
• More Big Stars Added to Kenny Rogers Farewell Concert
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.