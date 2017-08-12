Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dylan Scott, Phil Vassar, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers On The Pickup (Week in Review)

.
Kenny Rogers

Dylan Scott, Phil Vassar, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers On The Pickup was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Webster) The latest episode of "The Pickup" features Dylan Scott and celebrates him scoring his first No. 1 single, "My Girl", as well as news about Phil Vassar, Kellie Pickler, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers and more. We were send the following details:

Only a few short months ago, Scott was featured in The Pickup and Coming segment highlighting the single. In honor of the special occasion, The Pickup has a special encore presentation of Scott's Pickup and Coming.

Phil Vassar and Kellie Pickler have announced that they will be joining forces for a Christmas tour this year. Pickler describes the opportunity to tour with Vassar as "an amazing honor."

Thomas Rhett will be releasing his third studio album Life Changes on September 8. Rhett says that his latest single, "Unforgettable" and the album are an ode to his father, Rhett Akins, who co-wrote several songs on the album. He is even featured on the track "Drink A Little Beer."

On October 25, two of country music's biggest icons will be performing together for the last time. Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers will get on stage together for the last time at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for Rogers' farewell concert, All In For The Gambler. Rogers stopped by The Pickup headquarters where he revealed it was all Parton's idea.

The Pickup got the chance to talk with Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Kaitlyn Bausch from the cast of "Pure Country: Pure Heart," and the two shared their favorite part of the movie - the music. The movie is available exclusively at Walmart stores on DVD, Blu-Ray Combo Pack and Digital HD everywhere. Watch the latest episode of "The Pickup" - here.

Webster submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

