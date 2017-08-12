Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ed Sheeran Ponders Celebrity Dance Competition (Week in Review)

.
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Ponders Celebrity Dance Competition was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Ed Sheeran showed off his ballroom dance moves in his "Thinking Out Loud" video. But would the singer join a reality dance competition?

'Well, we have it in England. It's called Strictly Come Dancing," Sheeran told Live 101.5 "And I think I'd rather do it in England' I just don't know. I don't feel like an American celebrity'"

"My mum and dad watch that show, so I'd do it for them," he continued. Don't expect Ed to be signing up for reality TV anytime soon, but the singer would definitely consider it at some point in the future. Relive Ed's dance moves from "Thinking Out Loud" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

