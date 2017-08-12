Enslaved Announce New Album and Release Shows (Week in Review)

The first release show will be taking place on October 12th at Bla in Oslo, followed the next night (October 13th) in Bergen at the Garage. The shows will include two unique event posters and the band will be meeting fans at the merch stand.

Enslaved will also be hitting the road this fall to support the new album. The dates will be a mix of headline shows and the band supporting Opeth on their upcoming UK and Ireland tour. See the dates and the album tracklisting below: - here.