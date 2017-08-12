Guns N' Roses Celebrating Anniversary With GNR Was Here (Week in Review)



Guns N' Roses Celebrating Anniversary With GNR Was Here was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: This year marks the 30th anniversary of Guns N' Roses landmark debut album "Appetite For Destruction" and the band has announced that they have teamed with Maxfield and Bravado to celebrate the blockbuster record turning 30. The band will be launching a special retail event called 'Guns N' Roses Was Here,' in the famed Los Angeles Maxfield and Bravado boutique from August 11th through 18th.



We were sent the following details "'Guns N' Roses Was Here' gives past, present and future GNR fans a new interpretation of their celebrated 1987 album with limited-edition capsule collections. Maxfield and Bravado sought out top collaborators ranging from unexpected streetwear brands to designers deeply rooted in GNR's style, to bring new life to the classic artwork that has transcended time." Read more - here.