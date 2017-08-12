Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland Coming To DVD (Week in Review)

The scripted film is based on the best-selling book written by the late Michael Jackson's most trusted bodyguards, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard with Tanner Colby.

Featuring the acting debut of Navi, a Michael Jackson tribute artist who worked closely with the pop legend as his body double for many years, the Lifetime Original Movie gives an intimate view of The King of Pop both as a caring father and as a man enduring untold hardships during the last years of his life. - here.