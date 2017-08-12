Papa Roach Singer Requires Immediate Vocal Cord Surgery (Week in Review)

The group has canceled their August 11th appearance at the Douglas County Fair in Roseburg OR, August 19th performance at Moonstock 2017 and their set at the Alaska State Fair on August 25th.

The band broke the news to fans with the following message: "It is with a heavy heart that we are forced to cancel our upcoming shows in the Oregon, Illinois and Alaska this month due to the need for Jacoby Shaddix to have immediate vocal cord surgery and rest." Read more - here.