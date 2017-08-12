Queens Of The Stone Age Rock New Song At Music Festival (Week in Review)

The song comes from the group's forthcoming Mark Ronson produced album "Villains", which is set to be release don August 25th. Frontman Josh Homme had this to say about the effort: "The most important aspect of making this record was redefining our sound, asking and answering the question 'what do we sound like now?'

"If you can't make a great first record, you should just stop - but if you can make a great record but you keep making records and your sound doesn't evolve, you become a parody of that original sound." Watch the video at Classic Rock - here.