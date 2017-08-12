|
Sammy Hagar Pitches Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again (Week in Review)
.
Sammy Hagar Pitches Van Halen Reunion Idea Once Again was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Sammy Hagar continues to pitch his idea about staging a reunion tour with Van Halen that would feature both him and David Lee Roth sharing lead vocal duties, but he admits that he hasn't been approached by the VH camp. Back in March, Hagar shared his idea of a tour that would also include Roth and original bass player Michael Anthony. He said at the time, "You never know. That's really the only way I would be interested in a Van Halen reunion. Everybody's saying, 'Well, what would it take?' For me, no money, man. I don't need money. I would do that for the fans and give the money to food banks or something." He has now reiterated the idea in a new interview with Maxim (via Classic Rock calling the potential tour "one of the greatest rock setlists of all time." The Red Rocker went on to tell the publication, "First of all, I have not been approached. Secondly, it was my idea to have Dave and I go out on tour, so if everyone was happy and behind the idea 100% - no egos, no grudges - then of course I would be into it. But only with Michael Anthony on bass. "That's what the fans want and I know we could give them one of the greatest rock setlists of all time. We're in a fortunate place with the band because all of the original guys are still here. We could reunite - singing and playing the way it should be. It couldn't get any better than that. But we'll see." - here.
