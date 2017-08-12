The Bellamy Brothers Expand 2017 Tour Plans (Week in Review)

The group is currently wrapping up a string of U.S. summer tour dates that continue at the Scioto County Fair on Wednesday (August 9th) and conclude on September 9th in Branson, Mo.

They will then head across the pond and kick off their European tour in Skien, Norway at Ibsenhuset on September 13th. They wrap up the Euro dates on September 23rd at the Schupfart Festival in Switzerland before returning stateside for more dates this fall. See all of the dates - here.