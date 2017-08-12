Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Usher Reportedly Hit With Another STD Lawsuit (Week in Review)

.
Usher

Usher Reportedly Hit With Another STD Lawsuit was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Music star Usher's private life is already the subject of a $20 million lawsuit, in which the plaintiff claims the singer passed herpes to a onetime sexual partner.

Now, a new trio of accusers (two women and one man) have filed another suit against the performer that is based on claims similar to the original lawsuit, according to Radio.com

Represented by celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom, these new parties also claim that Usher exposed them to the disease and failed to disclose the STD before engaging in sexual contact. Those incidents reach back to 2012. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

