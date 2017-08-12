|
Caligula's Horse Stream New Song 'Will's Song (Let The Colours Run)' (Week in Review)
.
Caligula's Horse Stream New Song 'Will's Song (Let The Colours Run)' was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Caligula's Horse have released a stream of their new track "Will's Song (Let The Colours Run)." The song is the first one revealed from their forthcoming album "In Contact," which is set to be released on September 15th. guitarist Sam Vallen had this to say. "Will's Song is something special for us. It's dark and heavy, especially by Caligula's Horse standards - but it never feels like a compromise between those traits and the melody and colour we strive for. "This track embodies the possibilities of our new lineup. Drummer Josh Griffin and guitarist Adrian Goleby have toured with us for a while now, but Will's Song finally shows what they're capable of - and how much we've all grown as a group through the changes. It's a massive step forward for Caligula's Horse." Listen to the new track - here.
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
