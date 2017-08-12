guitarist Sam Vallen had this to say. "Will's Song is something special for us. It's dark and heavy, especially by Caligula's Horse standards - but it never feels like a compromise between those traits and the melody and colour we strive for.

"This track embodies the possibilities of our new lineup. Drummer Josh Griffin and guitarist Adrian Goleby have toured with us for a while now, but Will's Song finally shows what they're capable of - and how much we've all grown as a group through the changes. It's a massive step forward for Caligula's Horse." Listen to the new track - here.