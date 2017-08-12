Metallica Share Video From San Francisco Giants Event (Week in Review)

Guitarists James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed the national anthem, drummer Lars Ulrich threw out the first pitch, and bassist Robert Trujillo had the honor of announcing "Play Ball!" before the Giants took on the Chicago Cubs.

During the 7th inning stretch, Hammett performed a solo version of "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" as the crowd sang along. A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold will benefit The Posey Family Foundation. Led by Giants catcher Buster Posey, the charity is dedicated to raising awareness and funds to aid research in the fight against pediatric cancer. Check out the video clips - here.