Ride For Dime Expanded With New Event In New Location (Week in Review)

Ride For Dime Expanded With New Event In New Location



Ride For Dime Expanded With New Event In New Location was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (PR) The very first Ride For Dime East Coast Tri-State chapter charity event and concert is set to take place at New Jersey's Starland Ballroom (570 Jernee Mill Rd, Sayreville) on Saturday, August 26, 2017.



Ride For Dime's special guest hosts will include comedian Don Jamieson, heavy metal personalities and reality stars Adam Poch, Jennifer "Jenncity" Arroyo and Natalie Jansen, alt-model and TV personality Marilyn Mansfield, and the return of Mistress Juliya!



The concert portion of the event will feature tri-state talents Thy Will Be Done, the first performance of Silvertomb (featuring members of Type O Negative, Danzig and Agnostic Front), Frost Coalition (featuring members of Danzig and Savatage), Black Water Rising, Ikillya, Alekhine's Gun (featuring Orange Is The New Black star Jessica Pimentel), Hammerfight, Lethal Affection, Negative Sky, Common Wealth, Throwdown Syndicate, Kalopsia, Whiskey Time Machine, Palaceburn, Apparition and Enigma Machine. Read more - here. PR submitted this story.

