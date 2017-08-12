Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sebastian Bach Recovering From Singing-Related Surgery (Week in Review)

Sebastian Bach

Sebastian Bach Recovering From Singing-Related Surgery was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach took to social media earlier this week to share an update on his health as he recovers from a recent hernia operation.

"Well I am happy to say that I am starting to feel normal again!," writes the rocker on Facebook. "The surgery on my guts is healing up and I can't wait to start [performing] again!"

Last month, Bach shared the news of the operation with fans via his social media sites, writing, "This is the first surgery that I have had since I got my nose broke at the Motley Crue show," referring to a 1997 incident. "Don't worry, the anesthetist has been warned! I'm kind of nervous but that's how it goes I guess. This surgery has nothing to do with my voice, or my throat, at all, but it IS singing related.

"After years of doing what I do, rock 'n' roll has taken a toll on a part of my body, and tomorrow I am going to get it fixed. Wish me luck! I'll see you on tour." Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

