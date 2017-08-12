|
Steve Miller Band Stream Unreleased Version Of Classic Song (Week in Review)
.
Steve Miller Band Stream Unreleased Version Of Classic Song was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band are streaming a previously unreleased live version of their 1969 classic, "Space Cowboy", as a preview to forthcoming career-spanning collection, "Ultimate Hits." Due September 15 and curated by Miller himself, the project delivers the group's biggest worldwide chart-toppers, including "Take The Money And Run," "Rock'n Me," "Jet Airliner," "The Joker," "Abracadabra," "Jungle Love" and "Fly Like An Eagle", alongside previously unreleased material. The 1CD and digital edition features 22 tracks, including three previously unreleased rarities: live recordings of "Living In The USA" and "Space Cowboy," as well as a never-before-released Steve Miller solo recording of "Seasons." The 40-track, expanded 2CD and digital Deluxe Edition adds those rarities plus five more previously unreleased studio and live recordings, including a demo for "Take The Money And Run." Read more and stream the song - here.
