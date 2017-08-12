The Shins Debut 'Half a Million' Video And Announce Tour (Week in Review)

Directed by Lamar + Nik, the visual was created using 5,566 stickers that were stop-motion animated. According to the video's caption, these stickers were "hand cut from the 4,868 frames and animated by sticking them down on top of each other at each of the 40+ locations."

The new tour leg will be kickomg off in Redmond, Washington on Sept. 23. Watch the "Half a Million" music video and check out the North American tour dates - here.