The Shins Debut 'Half a Million' Video And Announce Tour (Week in Review)
The Shins Debut 'Half a Million' Video And Announce Tour was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) The Shins debuted their unique new music video for their Heartworms' track "Half a Million" on Monday (August 8). The band also announced a North American leg to their world tour. Directed by Lamar + Nik, the visual was created using 5,566 stickers that were stop-motion animated. According to the video's caption, these stickers were "hand cut from the 4,868 frames and animated by sticking them down on top of each other at each of the 40+ locations." The new tour leg will be kickomg off in Redmond, Washington on Sept. 23. Watch the "Half a Million" music video and check out the North American tour dates - here.
