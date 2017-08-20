Mick Fleetwood Looks Back With A Chronicle Of Fleetwood Mac (Week in Review)

August 13 1967 marks 50 years since Fleetwood Mac played their first gig. Although the band was notionally "founded" by Peter Green, the guitarist insisted they be named after drummer Fleetwood and bassist John McVie. In the band's early days a compromise was reached: they were called Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac. Although the band had much wider success with Lindsey Buckingham on guitar from the mid-'70s, it was Peter Green and his mercurial playing on a Gibson Les Paul which did much to build the band's reputation. Peter Green-era hits included "Black Magic Woman", "Albatross", "Oh Well", "Man Of The World" and "The Green Manalishi (With The Two Pronged Crown)." In the new Rolling Stone interview, Mick Fleetwood says: "My dream with this book coming out, and I'm working really hard, is that there will be a lovely show where a few people that mean a damn can come out and pay quiet kudos and tribute to Peter. Maybe we could pull off a short tour in England, or something like that. That would be my dream."

Fleetwood says he does plan a Volume Two, explaining about the band: "It's a pretty unique story. It's not like the band stayed the same. The style changed. The people changed. Me and John have hung in there since the beginning, but it's a lot different. And Bob Welch, Bob Weston [both short-lived replacements for Green, before Buckingham], all the others that were there, they're all mentioned in this book. And rightly so. They're all part of this story right up to when Stevie and Lindsey joined. And that's where the book cuts off. Because it's about what came before. I wanted this to be a separate story, because it is an important story in its own right."" Read more - here.