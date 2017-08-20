Gallagher delivered a performance of "For What It's Worth", the new single from his forthcoming album debut, "As You Were", and the track "Wall Of Glass" as an online exclusive.

The Oasis singer pre-taped his appearance on the show ahead of Monday's broadcast as he is playing a series of live dates in Asia this week following a short run of gigs in the US and Canada.

Gallagher played his US solo live debut during a secret show at the McKittrick Hotel in New York on July 18, and made headlines when he shut down his August 3 performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL after just four songs due to vocal issues he experienced during a show at the city's Park West venue the night before.

"Sorry to the people who turned up for the gig in Chicago lollapalooza," Gallagher tweeted. "Had a difficult gig last night which f-d my voice. I'm gutted." Watch the TV performances - here.