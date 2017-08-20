|
Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of His Career (Week in Review)
.
Nile Rodgers Hospitalized And Misses First Show Of His Career was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Chic's Nile Rodgers missed the first show of his career on Sunday night (Aug. 13) when an illness forced the iconic music star to seek treatment at a Toronto hospital. The band was scheduled to play the Air Canada Centre with Earth, Wind and Fire for 2054: The Tour when Rodgers became sick. The news surfaced sound engineer John Ryan tweeted, "Nile Rodgers is in hospital tonight. Lights are out for him." The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer responded, "Thanks Johnny. I've never missed one gig in my life… well, its been that way till now. The Dr. caught me trying to sneak out. #LOVE," and added that doctors are "taking great care" of him. Rodgers was diagnosed with prostate cancer six years ago and wrote about his struggle on his blog (via Billboard). After undergoing extensive treatment, he was cured in 2014. He discussed his struggle at the Glastonbury Festival in June. Read more - here.
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
