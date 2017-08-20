Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group (Week in Review)

Sons of Apollo consists of former Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto, former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Mr. Big bass player Billy Sheehan and two former Dream Theater members: founding drummer Mike Portnoy and former keyboardist Derek Sherinian.

If you're curious how Sons of Apollo sound, the guys have posted a preview of their upcoming album with a new song, "Signs of the Time," via YouTube. "This song has a little bit of everything that makes Sons of Apollo so special...great heavy riffs, amazing solos with individual instrumental virtuosity and a big, catchy chorus with more hooks than a tackle box!!" Portnoy said in a statement. "I figured this would be a great 'first taste' to introduce the world to this amazing new supergroup." Read more - here.