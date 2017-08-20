|
Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests (Week in Review)
.
Kenny Chesney Reveals 'Live In No Shoes Nation' Special Guests was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Country superstar Kenny Chesney has revealed the 30 songs set to appear on his upcoming live album, Live In No Shoes Nation. Featuring songs recorded in concert over the past 10 years, Chesney is eager to share those moments with his legions of fans, better known as the No Shoes Nation, hence the release's title. "You record songs, you put 'em on a record. You know, people think it stops there. Even when it's on the radio, that's really between the listener and their life," Chesney explained. "But when you have people in your life like No Shoes Nation, I've come to believe, we figure out what these songs really mean when we get out there on the road and sing 'em together!" "So as I was listening to some of these tapes, I decided: they're as much the people who've been coming out to the shows as anybody's! I shouldn't be the only one listening - and that sent me down a tube into all these summers out there rocking," Chesney added. "When I told the record company how many songs, they thought I'd lost my mind' And that was before we added 'Young,' which really started and defined this chapter, to the list!" The album is a collection of Chesney's biggest hits as well as more obscure gems, and features a litany of special guests who've joined him onstage over the years, including Eric Church, Mac McAnally, David Lee Murphy, Old Dominion, Grace Potter, Taylor Swift and the Zac Brown Band. Read more and see the full tracklist and special guests - here.
"You record songs, you put 'em on a record. You know, people think it stops there. Even when it's on the radio, that's really between the listener and their life," Chesney explained. "But when you have people in your life like No Shoes Nation, I've come to believe, we figure out what these songs really mean when we get out there on the road and sing 'em together!"
"So as I was listening to some of these tapes, I decided: they're as much the people who've been coming out to the shows as anybody's! I shouldn't be the only one listening - and that sent me down a tube into all these summers out there rocking," Chesney added. "When I told the record company how many songs, they thought I'd lost my mind' And that was before we added 'Young,' which really started and defined this chapter, to the list!"
The album is a collection of Chesney's biggest hits as well as more obscure gems, and features a litany of special guests who've joined him onstage over the years, including Eric Church, Mac McAnally, David Lee Murphy, Old Dominion, Grace Potter, Taylor Swift and the Zac Brown Band. Read more and see the full tracklist and special guests - here.
• Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online
• Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film
• Foo Fighters Preview Greek Acropolis Concert TV Special
• Singled Out: Janet Gardner (Vixen)'s Hippycrite
• Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Son Jaime's Music
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Plush'
• The Who Preview Tommy Live At Royal Albert Hall
• Whitesnake Stream Live Version Of 1987 Blockbuster Hit
• Weezer Release 'Mexican Fender' And Announce Album
• Brand New Announce 'Science Fiction' Album, Tour Dates
• Jerry Garcia Concert Film TV Premiere This Week
• Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced
• Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police
• Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus
• Ted Nugent Slams David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult
• Kanye West and Kid Cudi Reportedly Working On Secret Project
• Justin Bieber Releases New Song 'Friends'
• Shania Twain Announces 'Now' Tour
• Demi Lovato Reveals Her Plans For Dating Right Now
• Kesha Covers 'House of the Rising Sun' On The Tonight Show
• Glen Campbell's Widow Shares Tribute To Late Husband
• Selena Gomez Confirms Collaboration With Marshmello
• Beastie Boys' Mike D Reveals New Venture
• The Muppets Detail First-Ever Full-Length Live Shows
• Kip Moore Heads South For 'More Girls Like You' Video
• Tyler the Creator Reveals He Had A Boyfriend At 15
• Blake Shelton Moved By Mother Of Murdered Charlottesville Victim
• LCD Soundsystem Go Retro With 'Tonite' Video
• Pink Reacts VMA Video Vanguard Award Backlash
• Aaron Carter Believes He'll End Up With A Woman
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.