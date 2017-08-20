It's unknown at this point what the title refers to - be it a lead single or an album - as Plant has been working with the Sensational Space Shifters on a project over the past year while fans await a follow-up to 2014's "lullaby and... The Ceaseless Roar."

That project debuted and peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release. Plant's social media sites previously displayed an earlier teaser that said, "Any Time Now."

The singer and AC/DC's Brian Johnson joined Paul Rodgers during a show in Oxford, UK in May to cover Barrett Strong's 1959 classic, "Money (That's What I Want)", as part of Rodgers' Free Spirit UK tour. Read more and check out the teaser - here.