Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced (Week in Review)

.
Gregg Allman

Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Three events paying tribute to the late Gregg Allman and celebrating the September 8 release of his final studio album, "Southern Blood", have been confirmed for next month.

Allman, who passed away on May 27 from complications of liver cancer at the age of 69, will be remembered by friends, family and former musical collaborators at events in Los Angeles, CA, Macon, GA and Nashville, TN.

On September 7 - the eve of the album's release - Allman's son, Devon, longtime friend and manager Michael Lehman, Gregg Allman Band guitarist/musical director Scott Sharrard and "Southern Blood" producer Don Was will pay homage to the late rocker with an evening of stories, memories and music at The Clive Davis Theater at The Grammy Museum.

A September 9 event at The Big House Museum in the Allman Brothers Band's adopted hometown of Macon, GA will see Devon Allman, Lehman, Sharrard, and Gregg Allman's closest friend Chank Middleton offer their remembrances of the Southern rock and jam band pioneer.

Macon Mayor Robert Reichert will declare Allman's birthday, December 8, to be known as "Gregg Allman Day" moving forward, while honoring the musician posthumously with a key to the city.

A September 15 tribute event will take place in Nashville, TN as part of the 18th annual Americanafest: The Americana Music Festival & Conference at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Ford Theater. Devon Allman and Michael Lehman will share a stage with musicians Buddy Miller, Joan Osborne, Pony Bradshaw and John Paul White for the evening celebration. Check out the new album's first single "My Only True Friend" - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Gregg Allman Music, DVDs, Books and more

Gregg Allman T-shirts and Posters

More Gregg Allman News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced

Gregg Allman's Final Album Release Date Set

Posthumous Gregg Allman Song 'My Only True Friend' Goes Online

Allman Brothers Reunion Ruled Out By Derek Trucks

Derek Trucks Reflects On His Last Visit With Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman Gets All-Star Tribute At CMT Awards

Gregg Allman Laid To Rest In Macon, GA

Dave Matthews Rocks Tribute To Gregg Allman

Allman Brothers' Warren Haynes Reacts To Gregg Allman's Death

Rock Legend Gregg Allman Dead At 69


More Stories for Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ex-Guns N' Roses, Journey and Dream Theater Stars In New Group- Robert Plant Teases New Music- Skid Row Idea Of Sebastian Bach Reunion- Metallica Live 'Enter Sandman' Video- more

Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion- Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online- Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film-Foo Fighters- more

Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced- Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police- Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus- more

Page Too:
Grandmaster Flash's Kidd Creole Indicted for Murder- DMX Ordered Confined To Home For Bail Violations- Fifth Harmony Release 'Angel' Music Video- A$AP Ferg Featuring Migos- more

Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance At Shawn Mendes Concert- Zayn Malik Working On 'More Thought Out' Second Album- Katy Perry Postpones 'Witness' Tour- more

Chris Brown Gets Candid About Rihanna Assault- Bonnie Tyler Performing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' During Eclipse- Lorde Does Intimate Reimagined Performance Of 'Melodrama'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foreigner's Original Lineup Looking At Possible Reunion

Metallica's Full Tour Leg Finale Concert Streaming Online

Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film

Foo Fighters Preview Greek Acropolis Concert TV Special

Singled Out: Janet Gardner (Vixen)'s Hippycrite

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Son Jaime's Music

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Plush'

The Who Preview Tommy Live At Royal Albert Hall

Whitesnake Stream Live Version Of 1987 Blockbuster Hit

Weezer Release 'Mexican Fender' And Announce Album

Brand New Announce 'Science Fiction' Album, Tour Dates

Jerry Garcia Concert Film TV Premiere This Week

Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced

Slayer and Mike Patton Group Dead Cross Detailed By Police

Randy Blythe Explains Need For Lamb of God Hiatus

Ted Nugent Slams David Crosby Over Rock Hall Insult

• more

Page Too News Stories
Meek Mill Arrested For Reckless Endangerment

Kanye West and Kid Cudi Reportedly Working On Secret Project

Justin Bieber Releases New Song 'Friends'

Shania Twain Announces 'Now' Tour

Demi Lovato Reveals Her Plans For Dating Right Now

Kesha Covers 'House of the Rising Sun' On The Tonight Show

Glen Campbell's Widow Shares Tribute To Late Husband

Selena Gomez Confirms Collaboration With Marshmello

Beastie Boys' Mike D Reveals New Venture

The Muppets Detail First-Ever Full-Length Live Shows

Kip Moore Heads South For 'More Girls Like You' Video

Tyler the Creator Reveals He Had A Boyfriend At 15

Blake Shelton Moved By Mother Of Murdered Charlottesville Victim

LCD Soundsystem Go Retro With 'Tonite' Video

Pink Reacts VMA Video Vanguard Award Backlash

Aaron Carter Believes He'll End Up With A Woman

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.