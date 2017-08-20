Special Gregg Allman Tribute Events Announced (Week in Review)

Allman, who passed away on May 27 from complications of liver cancer at the age of 69, will be remembered by friends, family and former musical collaborators at events in Los Angeles, CA, Macon, GA and Nashville, TN.

On September 7 - the eve of the album's release - Allman's son, Devon, longtime friend and manager Michael Lehman, Gregg Allman Band guitarist/musical director Scott Sharrard and "Southern Blood" producer Don Was will pay homage to the late rocker with an evening of stories, memories and music at The Clive Davis Theater at The Grammy Museum.

A September 9 event at The Big House Museum in the Allman Brothers Band's adopted hometown of Macon, GA will see Devon Allman, Lehman, Sharrard, and Gregg Allman's closest friend Chank Middleton offer their remembrances of the Southern rock and jam band pioneer.

Macon Mayor Robert Reichert will declare Allman's birthday, December 8, to be known as "Gregg Allman Day" moving forward, while honoring the musician posthumously with a key to the city.

A September 15 tribute event will take place in Nashville, TN as part of the 18th annual Americanafest: The Americana Music Festival & Conference at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Ford Theater. Devon Allman and Michael Lehman will share a stage with musicians Buddy Miller, Joan Osborne, Pony Bradshaw and John Paul White for the evening celebration. Check out the new album's first single "My Only True Friend" - here.