Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film (Week in Review)

Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Oasis), the project presents the last concert under the Sabbath brand by three-quarters of the original lineup - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler.

"To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special," says the three members. "It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who've been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we'd be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf."

Drummer Bill Ward chose to sit out the Sabbath reunion in 2012 and the farewell run over contractual issues and what became a very nasty public spat with longtime friend Osbourne.

A specially-edited version of "The End Of The End" will be featured in the global cinema event ahead of the film's official release later this year. Watch the trailer - here.