Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance At Shawn Mendes Concert (Week in Review)

.
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Makes Surprise Appearance At Shawn Mendes Concert was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Shawn Mendes had the crowd at Brooklyn's Barclays Center captivated and giddy even before he pulled off his big surprise of the night on Wednesday (Aug. 16). During the hit single "Mercy," Ed Sheeran took the stage.

The redheaded Brit joined the 19-year-old pop star the second verse and the two artists harmonized for the remainder of the song. "That was just as crazy for me as it was for you guys," Mendes told the crowd after Sheeran left the stage.

Just about four years ago, a then 15-year-old Mendes tweeted, "To ever meet Ed Sheeran would honestly be the best, he's 100% the person I look up to for music," Billboard reports. For Mendes, it was a dream come true and for the fans who were still wondering if they'd hallucinated the whole thing, there's social media footage to serve as evidence. Watch Sheeran and Mendes - here.

