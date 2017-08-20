Zayn Malik Working On 'More Thought Out' Second Album (Week in Review)

"I feel like my songwriting definitely developed," he told V Man magazine, 'just because I've been doing it so much. I feel like the songs are a bit more organized, where I felt like, before, that Mind of Mine was a brainstorm.

"That's why I called it Mind of Mine, because it was ideas that I had that I put out. This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all. It's an evolution."

Malik released "Still Got Time," the first single from the new project, in March. The track features PartyNextDoor. Read more - here.