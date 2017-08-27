Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity (Week in Review)

.
Ghost

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Ghost frontman Papa Emeritus has officially unmasked himself as musician Tobias Forge during a radio interview with Swedish radio channel P1. Forge - who founded Ghost in Linkoping, Sweden in 2006 - has long been suspected as the group's singer alongside a rotating band of Nameless Ghouls.

Several former members revealed their identities in a lawsuit filed earlier this year against the singer in a dispute over financial issues, ahead of Forge doing the same on the August 17 edition of "Sommar i P1."

The Swedish branch of Ghost's record label, Polydor, released an unmasked photo of Forge in sync with his radio appearance, where he shared the story of growing up in Linkoping and discovering music while idolizing his older brother Sebastian, who passed away from heart failure in 2009 - the day after Ghost posted its first song on MySpace.

"I opened the screen and visited MySpace - a MySpace that by this time absolutely had exploded with energy, 10 times more than the previous night," explained Forge (via an English translation on Reddit). "Thousands of people had been in and listening to the songs and it was more mail than I could answer. Mail from people from all around the world. Mail from record labels - record labels who wanted to check the possibility of collaboration. Mail from members of famous bands - mail that was absolutely filled with praise."

In that moment, Forge discovered a sense of purpose that would propel his efforts to make Ghost a reality and his late brother proud. "Despite that fact that I don't necessarily feel myself in any kind of belief, it's hard to not see anything religious in the timing," he continued. "It feels like I've been part of some cosmic exchange deal, where I didn't before hand know that I was part of, but now had done a deal… It felt like if I'd received a huge gift as a comfort from the loss." Read more and see the photo - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Ghost Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ghost T-shirts and Posters

More Ghost News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity

Kendrick Lamar Appears To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting

Fatal Oakland 'Ghost Ship' Fire Leads To Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

Ghost's Papa Emeritus Responds To Former Members' Lawsuit

Radiohead Singer Thom Yorke Harassed By Ghosts

Ghostpoet Streaming New Song 'Immigrant Boogie'

The Ghost Inside's Zach Johnson Recovering From 12th Surgery

Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves In Lawsuit Post

Ghost's Papa Emeritus Sued By Former Members


More Stories for Ghost

Ghost Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley- Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album- Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity- more

Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move- Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'- Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next- more

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert- Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details- more

Page Too:
Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'- Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper- Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud?- more

R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship- Jay-Z Talks Relationship With Kanye West- Taylor Swift Previews 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video- more

Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis- Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'

Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral

Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online

Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction

Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'

The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'

Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash

Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website

John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced

Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'

Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert

Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details

• more

Page Too News Stories
Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'

Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper

Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud on 'Reputation?'

Fergie Releases Two New Songs Reveals Album Details

Dave Grohl Talks What He Learned As A Director

Porta Potty Was Secret Entrance To Festival Rave

'Insecure' Season 2 Soundtrack Features Bryson Tiller, SZA, More

Chris Young Announces New Album 'Losing Sleep'

Maren Morris Needed Oxygen at 'Mile High' Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane Team for 'Carpool Karaoke'

Dustin Lynch Reveals 'Current Mood' Album Details

Kane Brown Announces Deluxe Edition of Debut Album

Jerrod Niemann Announces New Album 'This Ride'

Beyonce Shows Off Limited Edition '4:44' Pumas

Colin Kaepernick Gives $34,000 to J. Cole's Dreamville Charity

R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.