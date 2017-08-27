|
Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity (Week in Review)
.
Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) Ghost frontman Papa Emeritus has officially unmasked himself as musician Tobias Forge during a radio interview with Swedish radio channel P1. Forge - who founded Ghost in Linkoping, Sweden in 2006 - has long been suspected as the group's singer alongside a rotating band of Nameless Ghouls. Several former members revealed their identities in a lawsuit filed earlier this year against the singer in a dispute over financial issues, ahead of Forge doing the same on the August 17 edition of "Sommar i P1." The Swedish branch of Ghost's record label, Polydor, released an unmasked photo of Forge in sync with his radio appearance, where he shared the story of growing up in Linkoping and discovering music while idolizing his older brother Sebastian, who passed away from heart failure in 2009 - the day after Ghost posted its first song on MySpace. "I opened the screen and visited MySpace - a MySpace that by this time absolutely had exploded with energy, 10 times more than the previous night," explained Forge (via an English translation on Reddit). "Thousands of people had been in and listening to the songs and it was more mail than I could answer. Mail from people from all around the world. Mail from record labels - record labels who wanted to check the possibility of collaboration. Mail from members of famous bands - mail that was absolutely filled with praise." In that moment, Forge discovered a sense of purpose that would propel his efforts to make Ghost a reality and his late brother proud. "Despite that fact that I don't necessarily feel myself in any kind of belief, it's hard to not see anything religious in the timing," he continued. "It feels like I've been part of some cosmic exchange deal, where I didn't before hand know that I was part of, but now had done a deal… It felt like if I'd received a huge gift as a comfort from the loss." Read more and see the photo - here.
Several former members revealed their identities in a lawsuit filed earlier this year against the singer in a dispute over financial issues, ahead of Forge doing the same on the August 17 edition of "Sommar i P1."
The Swedish branch of Ghost's record label, Polydor, released an unmasked photo of Forge in sync with his radio appearance, where he shared the story of growing up in Linkoping and discovering music while idolizing his older brother Sebastian, who passed away from heart failure in 2009 - the day after Ghost posted its first song on MySpace.
"I opened the screen and visited MySpace - a MySpace that by this time absolutely had exploded with energy, 10 times more than the previous night," explained Forge (via an English translation on Reddit). "Thousands of people had been in and listening to the songs and it was more mail than I could answer. Mail from people from all around the world. Mail from record labels - record labels who wanted to check the possibility of collaboration. Mail from members of famous bands - mail that was absolutely filled with praise."
In that moment, Forge discovered a sense of purpose that would propel his efforts to make Ghost a reality and his late brother proud. "Despite that fact that I don't necessarily feel myself in any kind of belief, it's hard to not see anything religious in the timing," he continued. "It feels like I've been part of some cosmic exchange deal, where I didn't before hand know that I was part of, but now had done a deal… It felt like if I'd received a huge gift as a comfort from the loss." Read more and see the photo - here.
• Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'
• Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next
• Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral
• Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online
• Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction
• Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'
• The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'
• Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash
• Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website
• John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced
• Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'
• Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville
• Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video
• Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert
• Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details
• Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper
• Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud on 'Reputation?'
• Fergie Releases Two New Songs Reveals Album Details
• Dave Grohl Talks What He Learned As A Director
• Porta Potty Was Secret Entrance To Festival Rave
• 'Insecure' Season 2 Soundtrack Features Bryson Tiller, SZA, More
• Chris Young Announces New Album 'Losing Sleep'
• Maren Morris Needed Oxygen at 'Mile High' Red Rocks Amphitheatre
• Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane Team for 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Dustin Lynch Reveals 'Current Mood' Album Details
• Kane Brown Announces Deluxe Edition of Debut Album
• Jerrod Niemann Announces New Album 'This Ride'
• Beyonce Shows Off Limited Edition '4:44' Pumas
• Colin Kaepernick Gives $34,000 to J. Cole's Dreamville Charity
• R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.