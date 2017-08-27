Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lady Antebellum Baby Boom With 2 Members Both Expecting (Week in Review)

Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum Baby Boom With 2 Members Both Expecting was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Superstar country act Lady Antebellum is experiencing its very own baby boom, with two of the band's three members both expecting to welcome a second child into their respective families soon.

Singer Hillary Scott is pregnant with husband Chris Tyrell (who serves as the band's drummer), as is singer/guitarist Dave Haywood's wife Kelli, according to a joyful Instagram post from the band's official account featuring the band's children.

"Well, #BabyBellum round 2 is on the way!," the band shared. "We're thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, AND the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018!" Update: Hillary is having twins! See the announcement - here.

