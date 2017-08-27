Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Grand Ole Opry Release Glen Campbell Tribute (Week in Review)

.
Glen Campbell

Grand Ole Opry Release Glen Campbell Tribute was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Earlier this month, a team of Grand Ole Opry acts paid tribute to the late country music legend Glen Campbell with an a cappella rendition of "Amazing Grace."

Performers included the Oak Ridge Boys, Luke Combs, Jeannie Seely, Michael Ray and Will Hoge. Now video from the performance is available to view--a moving tribute to one of country music's most influential artists.

"@GlenCampbell, this one's for you, without the bagpipes, sir," the Opry wrote on Twitter. Campbell fans will remember the artist's tendency to perform the song accompanied by bagpipes. Watch the stirring version of "Amazing Grace" - here.

