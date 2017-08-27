Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Nicki Minaj And Yo Gotti Release 'Rake it Up' in New Video (Week in Review)

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj And Yo Gotti Release 'Rake it Up' in New Video was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Rappers Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti have teamed up for Gotti's latest music video, "Rake it Up" but most fans will only be able to view a sample of the clip right now.

The colorful clip finds the pair living the suburban life in an idyllic neighborhood where money literally grows on trees. Minaj dances in the front yard of a home while racking up the bills "littering" the yard.

The clip is currently a Tidal exclusive. But fans that do not subscribe to the service can stream the explicit preview for the music video - here.

