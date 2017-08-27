|
Pearl Jam Reveal Let's Play Two Project Details (Week in Review)
.
Pearl Jam Reveal Let's Play Two Project Details was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Pearl Jam have announced that they will debut their concert film, "Let's Play Two", and release its companion soundtrack album on September 29th and revealed more details for the project and a new full length trailer. Directed by Danny Clinch, the project captures footage from the final two shows of the band's 2016 North American tour at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL last August. "The first time you walk into Wrigley Field," says frontman and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder in a newly-released trailer, "it's like stepping into Oz." The film's title pays tribute to the late Cubs great Ernie Banks, who shared his love of the game with his legendary catchphrase: "It's a beautiful day for a ballgame…let's play two!" "In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location," says Clinch. "When it happens that the main characters of your film are Pearl Jam, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it's going to be epic. Our instincts were correct to follow the story and it took us to a historic Game 7 of the World Series ending a hundred-and-eight-year drought for the Cubs. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you're ready for it." Pearl Jam will premiere "Let's Play Two" with a pair of exclusive screenings for Ten Club members at the Metro in Chicago, IL on September 27 and 28 ahead of its official debut in select theaters starting September 29. "Let's Play Two" will see its US television debut October 13 on FS1 immediately following Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, ahead of its official release on November 17. Available on vinyl, CD and digital formats, the project's soundtrack album delivers 17-songs from the Wrigley Field concerts, including the 2016 tour debut of the "Lost Dogs" rarity, "Black Red Yellow", a cover of The Beatles' "I've Got A Feeling", and Vedder's ode to the Chicago Cubs, "All The Way." Watch the trailer and see the cover art and tracklist - here.
Directed by Danny Clinch, the project captures footage from the final two shows of the band's 2016 North American tour at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL last August.
"The first time you walk into Wrigley Field," says frontman and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder in a newly-released trailer, "it's like stepping into Oz."
The film's title pays tribute to the late Cubs great Ernie Banks, who shared his love of the game with his legendary catchphrase: "It's a beautiful day for a ballgame…let's play two!"
"In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location," says Clinch. "When it happens that the main characters of your film are Pearl Jam, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it's going to be epic. Our instincts were correct to follow the story and it took us to a historic Game 7 of the World Series ending a hundred-and-eight-year drought for the Cubs. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you're ready for it."
Pearl Jam will premiere "Let's Play Two" with a pair of exclusive screenings for Ten Club members at the Metro in Chicago, IL on September 27 and 28 ahead of its official debut in select theaters starting September 29.
"Let's Play Two" will see its US television debut October 13 on FS1 immediately following Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, ahead of its official release on November 17.
Available on vinyl, CD and digital formats, the project's soundtrack album delivers 17-songs from the Wrigley Field concerts, including the 2016 tour debut of the "Lost Dogs" rarity, "Black Red Yellow", a cover of The Beatles' "I've Got A Feeling", and Vedder's ode to the Chicago Cubs, "All The Way." Watch the trailer and see the cover art and tracklist - here.
• Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'
• Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next
• Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral
• Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online
• Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction
• Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'
• The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'
• Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash
• Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website
• John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced
• Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'
• Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville
• Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video
• Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert
• Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details
• Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper
• Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud on 'Reputation?'
• Fergie Releases Two New Songs Reveals Album Details
• Dave Grohl Talks What He Learned As A Director
• Porta Potty Was Secret Entrance To Festival Rave
• 'Insecure' Season 2 Soundtrack Features Bryson Tiller, SZA, More
• Chris Young Announces New Album 'Losing Sleep'
• Maren Morris Needed Oxygen at 'Mile High' Red Rocks Amphitheatre
• Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane Team for 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Dustin Lynch Reveals 'Current Mood' Album Details
• Kane Brown Announces Deluxe Edition of Debut Album
• Jerrod Niemann Announces New Album 'This Ride'
• Beyonce Shows Off Limited Edition '4:44' Pumas
• Colin Kaepernick Gives $34,000 to J. Cole's Dreamville Charity
• R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.