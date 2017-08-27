Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Misfits Announce One Off Reunion Show (Week in Review)

.
Misfits

The Misfits Announce One Off Reunion Show was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Original members of The Misfits have announced that they will be playing a special one-off reunion show in the Los Angeles areon December 30th at the Fabulous Forum.

The one night only show follows last year's reunion shows at Riot Fest Chicago and Denver featuring original members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, joined by Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein.

Danzig had this to say, "OK Los Angeles, you've waited almost 35 years for this, here's your chance to see the 'Original Misfits' in this exclusive LA-only performance. No tour, No BS, just one night of dark metal-punk hardcore brutality that will go down in the history books. See you there."

Jerry Only added, "The Misfits were so far ahead of their time when we began back in 1977, that it took the world 40 years to catch up. That time has come, and that time is now... we intend to take you on a ride back in time, and into the future to experience 100% authentic punk rock at its essence, and the origin of thrash in its purist form. History will be made - again.. prepare to be devastated." - here.

