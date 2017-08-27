"When we started playing together and writing tunes, mostly I was just kind of doing back-ups, I didn't want to sing, anyway - we've got him, we've got that guy and he's pretty good, you know."

"I saw Alice In Chains at The Paramount," recalls Heart vocalist Ann Wilson, "and Layne was just lit up. He seemed like he was incandescent .. from the inside. I remember looking down at him, going, 'wow, that guy's really got IT. He's got IT.As a singer and as a human being, I felt that he was speaking to another realm, and that really stuck with me. It was beautiful."

The tribute clip also includes comments from Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready and Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin - both of whom were Staley's bandmates in the Seattle supergroup Mad Season. Watch the video - here.