Chance the Rapper Teases New Music (Week in Review)

.
Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper Teases New Music was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Chance the Rapper wants fans to know that new music is in the works and he took to a social media site on Tuesday (August 22) to share the news with his fans and followers.

The Chicago rapper posted a clip to Instagram showing him happily dancing around to a funk-influenced groove, complete with vocoder vocals and part of a verse from the unreleased track.

Chance the Rapper is still riding high on 2016 release, Coloring Book, the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy (it took the Best Rap Album award earlier this year). Watch the explicit tease - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

