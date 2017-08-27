Freddie Mercury Biopic Cast Revealed (Week in Review)

Members of the band have previously shared their support for Rami Malek, who will play the role of Mercury and now they've revealed who will play the rest of the band members.

Gwilym Lee (The Tourist, The Last Witness) will play the guitar legend Brian May, Joe Mazzello (Jurassic Park, The Social Network, G.I. Joe: Retaliation) will play bassist John Deacon and Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse) will take the role of drummer Roger Taylor. Read more - here.