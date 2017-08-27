Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Morrissey Reveals New Album 'Low In High-School' Details (Week in Review)

.
Morrissey

Morrissey Reveals New Album 'Low In High-School' Details was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Morrissey has revealed that he's set to return with a new album, "Low in High-School," set for release on November 17. It's the singer's first studio album since 2014's World Peace is None of Your Business.

The album will launch his new label, Etienne Records, in partnership with BMG. The album was produced by Joe Chiccarelli (Frank Zappa, The Strokes, Beck, The White Stripes), and was recorded at La Fabrique Studios in France and Ennio Morricone's Forum Studios in Rome.

Morrissey has also announced that he'll be performing at L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl on November 10 for a special show where he's set to debut music from the new album. More tour dates are expected soon. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Morrissey Music, DVDs, Books and more

Morrissey T-shirts and Posters

More Morrissey News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Morrissey Reveals New Album 'Low In High-School' Details

Smash Mouth Singer Shares Morrissey Encounter And Pacino Dream

Morrissey Calls Stop By Police 'Deliberate Act Of Terror'

Morrissey Biopic 'England is Mine' First Trailer Released

Morrissey Walks Off Stage Mid-Song During Concert

Phil Anselmo Explains His Love For Morrissey

Morrissey Pulls Plug On Concert After Band Member Collapses

Morrissey Gives Health Update, Can't Find Record Deal

Morrissey Wins Literary Review's 'Bad Sex In Fiction' Award

Morrissey Does Surprise Cover Of Waylon Jennings Classic


More Stories for Morrissey

Morrissey Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley- Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album- Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity- more

Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move- Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'- Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next- more

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert- Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details- more

Page Too:
Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'- Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper- Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud?- more

R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship- Jay-Z Talks Relationship With Kanye West- Taylor Swift Previews 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video- more

Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis- Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'

Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral

Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online

Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction

Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'

The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'

Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash

Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website

John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced

Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'

Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert

Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details

• more

Page Too News Stories
Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'

Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper

Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud on 'Reputation?'

Fergie Releases Two New Songs Reveals Album Details

Dave Grohl Talks What He Learned As A Director

Porta Potty Was Secret Entrance To Festival Rave

'Insecure' Season 2 Soundtrack Features Bryson Tiller, SZA, More

Chris Young Announces New Album 'Losing Sleep'

Maren Morris Needed Oxygen at 'Mile High' Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane Team for 'Carpool Karaoke'

Dustin Lynch Reveals 'Current Mood' Album Details

Kane Brown Announces Deluxe Edition of Debut Album

Jerrod Niemann Announces New Album 'This Ride'

Beyonce Shows Off Limited Edition '4:44' Pumas

Colin Kaepernick Gives $34,000 to J. Cole's Dreamville Charity

R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.