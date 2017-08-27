Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance (Week in Review)

.
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne performed his 1983 classic, "Bark At The Moon", during the total solar eclipse at the Moonstock Music Festival in Carterville IL on August 21, and video from the show has surfaced online.

The Southern Illinoisan reports Osbourne took the stage at Walker's Bluff as the first diamond ring of the eclipse appeared to open his headline set at the event as the shadow of the moon swept across the crowd. "I don't think I've ever been in this part of the world before," Osbourne told the crowd. "I love you all. Thank you for coming to see me."

The Black Sabbath singer closed out the 4-day Moonstock event, which also featured headline sets by Five Finger Death Punch, Halestorm and Black Stone Cherry.

According to Walker's Bluff owner Cynde Bunch, the festival drew rock and eclipse fans from around the world, with one-fourth of the tickets sales to people from outside the U.S.

"In the campground," says Bunch, "we have 30 campers from different states and 12 camp sites rented by people from outside the country." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ozzy Osbourne T-shirts and Posters

More Ozzy Osbourne News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ozzy Osbourne 'Bark At The Moon' Solar Eclipse Video Performance

Ozzy Osbourne Officially Relaunches Solo Career

Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Favorite Metal Albums Of All Time

Ozzfest Announcement Teased By Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne With Zakk Wylde Leads Music Festival Lineup

Ozzy Osbourne Reuniting With Zakk Wylde

Ozzy Osbourne To Rock Sturgis This Year

Night Ranger Feared Losing Brad Gillis To Ozzy Osbourne

Steve Stevens Confirms Working With Ozzy Osbourne On New Music


More Stories for Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley- Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album- Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity- more

Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move- Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'- Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next- more

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert- Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details- more

Page Too:
Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'- Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper- Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud?- more

R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship- Jay-Z Talks Relationship With Kanye West- Taylor Swift Previews 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video- more

Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis- Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'

Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral

Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online

Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction

Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'

The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'

Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash

Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website

John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced

Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'

Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert

Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details

• more

Page Too News Stories
Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'

Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper

Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud on 'Reputation?'

Fergie Releases Two New Songs Reveals Album Details

Dave Grohl Talks What He Learned As A Director

Porta Potty Was Secret Entrance To Festival Rave

'Insecure' Season 2 Soundtrack Features Bryson Tiller, SZA, More

Chris Young Announces New Album 'Losing Sleep'

Maren Morris Needed Oxygen at 'Mile High' Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane Team for 'Carpool Karaoke'

Dustin Lynch Reveals 'Current Mood' Album Details

Kane Brown Announces Deluxe Edition of Debut Album

Jerrod Niemann Announces New Album 'This Ride'

Beyonce Shows Off Limited Edition '4:44' Pumas

Colin Kaepernick Gives $34,000 to J. Cole's Dreamville Charity

R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.