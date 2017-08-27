R. Kelly Hit With New Under Age Sex Accusation (Week in Review)

Kelly was found not guilty on all 14 counts. Following their meeting, an associate of Kelly's friended her on MySpace and invited her to a party at Kelly's mansion, according to a report from the same outlet behind other recent accusations against Kelly. Then 16, she engaged in sexual relations with Kelly for several months.

Now the 24-year-old mother to three, Jerhonda Pace has decided to speak out despite her non-disclosure agreement with the rapper. Read some of her comments - here.