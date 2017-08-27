Thirty Seconds To Mars Release New Track 'Walk On Water' (Week in Review)

The hook-filled pop song includes a sweeping chorus and uplifting lyrics. The band has already contracted with ESPN to use "Walk on Water" to advertise college football programming for the 2017 season.

The band's last album Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams was released in 2013, and the group poked fun at their long absence with a funny press release. "After four long years, hundreds of days, thousands of hours, gazillions of seconds, we have finally managed to finish a single f—— song, wrote frontman Jared Leto. "With the help of groundbreaking nanotechnology, chatbots and self-driving music software, we have wrangled from the depths of our cold black hearts, some semblance of a song.

"If you're still reading this press release and managed to get this far, you should probably get to work or school before you get fired or grounded. If you're stubborn, like I am, please continue and let me share with you a few words on our brand new single, the ever so subtle and minimalist ode we tenderly call "Walk on Water." Read more and Listen to the new song - here.