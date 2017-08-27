David Gilmour Streams Another Preview From Concert Film (Week in Review)

"Today" was the second single issued from the Pink Floyd guitarist's 2015 album, which debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 and at No. 1 in his native UK, among other places.

The guitarist's 2016 concerts at the venue - the first-ever rock performances played to an audience in the ancient Roman amphitheatre built in 90 BC - marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii."



Due September 29 and directed by Gavin Elder, "Live At Pompeii" sees Gilmour mix solo tracks and Pink Floyd classics during the shows. "I think (the film) is more than any of us could've expected," Elder tells Billboard. "Pompeii wasn't the last concert on the tour, but it was the highlight, that's for sure. We all traveled there on the train together and there was a real sense of excitement that something special was going to happen in Pompeii.

"There is a sense of history in the air there; You can feel that you're standing in the middle of one of the oldest amphitheaters in the world." Check out the preview clip - here.