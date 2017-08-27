Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video (Week in Review)

"One night I was lying out looking up at stars," recalls Grohl. "Just imagining all of these stars as places that have life on them as well, and I decided that the sky is a neighborhood, that we need to keep our s**t together in order to survive in this universe full of life. But I had no music yet. I just had the title. So every day I would walk around, kind of humming this thing in my head."

In sync with the video's release, the Foo Fighters are launching a constellation viewer, enabling users to transform to their phone into a tool for exploring the sky in their neighborhood.

Using your phone, go to sky.foofighters.com to configure a realistic constellation map in the viewer's 3D sphere, then let it identify the constellations in your night sky accompanied by a Foo Fighters soundtrack. Watch the video - here.