Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Release New Box Set (Week in Review)

.
Bruce Dickinson

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Release New Box Set was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced that he will release "Soloworks: The Vinyl Collection", a box set covering his solo catalogue, on October 27th.

Also available individually on heavyweight black 180g vinyl, the package includes the rocker's six album solo output from 1990 to 2005 and includes his 1990 debut, "Tattooed Millionaire", as well as "Balls To Picasso" (1994), "Skunkworks" (1996), "Accident Of Birth" (1997), "The Chemical Wedding" (1998). and 2005's "Tyranny Of Souls."

Two of the titles - "The Chemical Wedding" and "Tyranny Of Souls", are being made available for the first time ever on vinyl, while the four others have been long out of print, with "Skunkworks" and "Accident Of Birth" now expanded to double LPs for optimum sound.

All of Dickinson's solo records charted in his native UK, with some earning Top 10 status in Finland and Sweden. "Soloworks" arrives in sync with the October 19 release of Dickinson's memoir, "What Does This Button Do?", via HarperCollins.

The project sees the rocker share, for the first time, his most fascinating recollections, including his years with Iron Maiden, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realizing his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer.

Dickinson worked on the project extensively while on the road for the band's world tour in support of 2015's "The Book Of Souls", which has covered 39 countries and 117 shows since February 2016. The rocker filled seven A4 notebooks by writing his story in longhand, in addition to his duties as a performer and as the pilot of Iron Maiden's new 747 jumbo jet Ed Force One as he flew band, crew and 22 tons of equipment around the globe. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Bruce Dickinson Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bruce Dickinson T-shirts and Posters

More Bruce Dickinson News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Release New Box Set

Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson Announce Memoir

Bruce Dickinson Backed Aircraft Crashed During Second Flight 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson To The Rescue 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Shaves Heads To Cancer Charity

Bruce Dickinson Serves Iron Maiden Beer To Fans At Club

Iron Maiden Frontman Sees Business and Songwriting Parallel

Bruce Dickinson Backed Aircraft Crashes During Second Flight

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Set For Top Gear-Style Charity Road Trip

Iron Maiden's Dickinson Bids Farewell To Ed Force One


More Stories for Bruce Dickinson

Bruce Dickinson Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Rock 'Never Gonna Give You Up' With Rick Astley- Robert Plant Streams 'The May Queen' From New Album- Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks True Identity- more

Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move- Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'- Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next- more

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert- Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details- more

Page Too:
Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'- Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper- Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud?- more

R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship- Jay-Z Talks Relationship With Kanye West- Taylor Swift Previews 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video- more

Taylor Swift Announces New Album 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis- Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Reveals His Possible Next Career Move

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'

Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral

Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online

Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction

Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'

The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'

Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash

Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website

John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced

Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'

Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville

Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert

Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details

• more

Page Too News Stories
Wu-Tang Clan Announce Album and Share New Track 'People Say'

Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper

Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud on 'Reputation?'

Fergie Releases Two New Songs Reveals Album Details

Dave Grohl Talks What He Learned As A Director

Porta Potty Was Secret Entrance To Festival Rave

'Insecure' Season 2 Soundtrack Features Bryson Tiller, SZA, More

Chris Young Announces New Album 'Losing Sleep'

Maren Morris Needed Oxygen at 'Mile High' Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane Team for 'Carpool Karaoke'

Dustin Lynch Reveals 'Current Mood' Album Details

Kane Brown Announces Deluxe Edition of Debut Album

Jerrod Niemann Announces New Album 'This Ride'

Beyonce Shows Off Limited Edition '4:44' Pumas

Colin Kaepernick Gives $34,000 to J. Cole's Dreamville Charity

R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

Prong's X - No Absolutes

Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer

ZZ Ward - The Storm

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.