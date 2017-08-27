|
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Release New Box Set (Week in Review)
Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Release New Box Set was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has announced that he will release "Soloworks: The Vinyl Collection", a box set covering his solo catalogue, on October 27th. Also available individually on heavyweight black 180g vinyl, the package includes the rocker's six album solo output from 1990 to 2005 and includes his 1990 debut, "Tattooed Millionaire", as well as "Balls To Picasso" (1994), "Skunkworks" (1996), "Accident Of Birth" (1997), "The Chemical Wedding" (1998). and 2005's "Tyranny Of Souls." Two of the titles - "The Chemical Wedding" and "Tyranny Of Souls", are being made available for the first time ever on vinyl, while the four others have been long out of print, with "Skunkworks" and "Accident Of Birth" now expanded to double LPs for optimum sound. All of Dickinson's solo records charted in his native UK, with some earning Top 10 status in Finland and Sweden. "Soloworks" arrives in sync with the October 19 release of Dickinson's memoir, "What Does This Button Do?", via HarperCollins. The project sees the rocker share, for the first time, his most fascinating recollections, including his years with Iron Maiden, the early days, his childhood within the eccentric British school system, going solo, realizing his dream of flying jumbo jets and his recent battle with tongue cancer. Dickinson worked on the project extensively while on the road for the band's world tour in support of 2015's "The Book Of Souls", which has covered 39 countries and 117 shows since February 2016. The rocker filled seven A4 notebooks by writing his story in longhand, in addition to his duties as a performer and as the pilot of Iron Maiden's new 747 jumbo jet Ed Force One as he flew band, crew and 22 tons of equipment around the globe. Read more - here.
