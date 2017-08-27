|
Luke Bryan Streams His New Single 'Light It Up' (Week in Review)
.
Luke Bryan Streams His New Single 'Light It Up' was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Luke Bryan has released a new single "Light It Up" that is a love song for the information age: On the track, Bryan just can't wait to hear back from the lady he's texting. It's been two years since Bryan released a full-length studio album and details on his sixth effort are slim. "Light It Up" could be the catchy lead single that kicks off his next album cycle. Until then, Luke is waiting by the phone: "I wake up, I check it/ I shower and I check it/ I feel the buzz in my truck/ And I almost wreck it,"he sings on "Light It Up." Listen to the new song - here.
It's been two years since Bryan released a full-length studio album and details on his sixth effort are slim. "Light It Up" could be the catchy lead single that kicks off his next album cycle.
Until then, Luke is waiting by the phone: "I wake up, I check it/ I shower and I check it/ I feel the buzz in my truck/ And I almost wreck it,"he sings on "Light It Up." Listen to the new song - here.
• Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces First Tour Dates For 'Carry Fire'
• Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next
• Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral
• Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online
• Singled Out: The Persian Leaps' Picture My Reaction
• Ghost Release New Music Video For 'He Is'
• The Killers Stream New Song 'Wonderful Wonderful'
• Motorhead Stream Their Version Of Metallica's Whiplash
• Chris Cornell Fans Invited To Share Tributes On His Website
• John Lee Hooker Career-Spanning Box Set Announced
• Beck Streams New Song 'Dear Life'
• Bob Weir Leads LOCKN' Festival Lineup In Charlottesville
• Foo Fighters Release 'The Sky Is A Neighborhood' Video
• Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Forced To Postpone Concert
• Robert Plant Reveals New Album Details
• Queens Of The Stone Age Unveil 'Villains' Butcher Shop Paper
• Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye West Feud on 'Reputation?'
• Fergie Releases Two New Songs Reveals Album Details
• Dave Grohl Talks What He Learned As A Director
• Porta Potty Was Secret Entrance To Festival Rave
• 'Insecure' Season 2 Soundtrack Features Bryson Tiller, SZA, More
• Chris Young Announces New Album 'Losing Sleep'
• Maren Morris Needed Oxygen at 'Mile High' Red Rocks Amphitheatre
• Ariana Grande and Seth McFarlane Team for 'Carpool Karaoke'
• Dustin Lynch Reveals 'Current Mood' Album Details
• Kane Brown Announces Deluxe Edition of Debut Album
• Jerrod Niemann Announces New Album 'This Ride'
• Beyonce Shows Off Limited Edition '4:44' Pumas
• Colin Kaepernick Gives $34,000 to J. Cole's Dreamville Charity
• R. Kelly Denies New Accusation Of Underage Relationship
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.