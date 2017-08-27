Luke Bryan Streams His New Single 'Light It Up' (Week in Review)

It's been two years since Bryan released a full-length studio album and details on his sixth effort are slim. "Light It Up" could be the catchy lead single that kicks off his next album cycle.

Until then, Luke is waiting by the phone: "I wake up, I check it/ I shower and I check it/ I feel the buzz in my truck/ And I almost wreck it,"he sings on "Light It Up." Listen to the new song - here.