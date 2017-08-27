Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs (Week in Review)

.
Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart And DNCE To Rock Da Ya Think I'm Sexy At VMAs was a Top 10 story on Thursday: MTV has announced that Sir Rod Stewart will be teaming up with DNCE for a special performance of his classic hit song "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy" during this year's VMAs.

This year's MTV Video Music Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on the long running cable television network from the "Fabulous" Forum in Inglewood, Ca this Sunday, August 27 AT 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Stewart and DNCE will be releasing their new version of the hit track on August 25th and their performance will be taking place remotely from Las Vegas, as well as Demi Lovato delivering her single "Sorry Not Sorry," from her forthcoming album. - here.

