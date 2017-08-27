Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis (Week in Review)



.

Selena Gomez Streams New 'Fetish' Remix By Galantis was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Selena Gomez surprised fans on Tuesday night by releasing a brand new remix of her most recent single "Fetish," but the new version features a guest appearance from Gucci Mane. The track was revamped by Galantis and features additional electronic beats and synth work. Both versions of "Fetish" will likely be included on her third studio album, which has not yet been given a release date. Listen to Selena Gomez's "Fetish (Galantis Remix") - here.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission. Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.