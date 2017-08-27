Gregg Allman Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic Streaming Online (Week in Review)

The tune follows the lead single, "My Only True Friend", from the project, which delivers a collection of songs written by Allman's friends and favourite artists, including Jackson Browne, Jerry Garcia & Robert Hunter, Lowell George and Spooner Oldham & Dan Penn.

Allman, who passed away on May 27 from complications of liver cancer at the age of 69, was well aware that his time was short as he worked on the record with his touring group of musicians.

"Gregg was very excited to be in the studio," says friend and collaborator Michael Lehman. "He was especially thrilled to be recording this studio album with his solo band - he was so proud of them and loved the sound that they produced together. Gregg felt close to every single one of them.

"The Gregg Allman Band was like a family or a well-oiled machine, always knowing what the other band members were thinking and doing."