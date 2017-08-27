Katy Perry Releases 'Swish Swish' Music Video (Week in Review)

Perry, who plays for the Tigers, is depicted throughout the video bobbling the ball, being manhandled by members of The Sheep and even taking a pass to the head, which causes cartoon stars to spiral around her noggin.

But after a performance cameo by Minaj and some heavy doses of spinach, the Tigers get the last roar, and Perry vaults above her opponents slam dunking shot after shot. Watch all the excitement of "Swish Swish" - here.