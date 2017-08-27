Metallica Plan To Revisit 'Master Of Puppets' Next (Week in Review)

The band's breakthrough 1986 effort will be the next record in the band's catalog to receive the deluxe box set treatment, following last year's reissue of 1983's "Kill 'Em All" and 1984's "Ride The Lightning."

Lars revealed the plans in an interview with Voir (via Classic Rock): "It's next. We'll try to get it out by the end of the year - it's coming. We are working on it. "There are so many things associated with Master Of Puppets - it is an immense project.

We spent a lot of time working on Hardwired... To Self-Destruct and Master Of Puppets is the next project. We hope to have it out by the end of the year, if not, a little later." - here.