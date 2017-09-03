Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading (Week in Review)

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy welcomed Johnson to the stage, saying, "he's back!", before the band delivered the iconic track as the first encore tune of their closing night headline set.

"That means a lot to me, thank you so much, thank you boys!", said Johnson as he gave a big, bear hug to the singer. "Muse promised us special guests and boy did they deliver!," tweeted host broadcast BBC following the show, which also saw headline performances by Kasabian and Eminem, with all acts also appearing at the companion Leeds Festival over the weekend.

The Reading appearance marked the second surprise live performance by Johnson this year, following a guest spot alongside Robert Plant at a Paul Rodgers show in Oxford, UK in May. Read more and watch video footage of the jam - here.