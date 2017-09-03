|
Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading (Week in Review)
.
Brian Johnson Does Surprise AC/DC Jam With Muse At Reading was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) AC/DC singer Brian Johnson performed the band's 1980 classic, "Back In Black", with Muse at the UK's Reading Festival on August 27 and video from the event has surfaced online. Muse frontman Matt Bellamy welcomed Johnson to the stage, saying, "he's back!", before the band delivered the iconic track as the first encore tune of their closing night headline set. "That means a lot to me, thank you so much, thank you boys!", said Johnson as he gave a big, bear hug to the singer. "Muse promised us special guests and boy did they deliver!," tweeted host broadcast BBC following the show, which also saw headline performances by Kasabian and Eminem, with all acts also appearing at the companion Leeds Festival over the weekend. The Reading appearance marked the second surprise live performance by Johnson this year, following a guest spot alongside Robert Plant at a Paul Rodgers show in Oxford, UK in May. Read more and watch video footage of the jam - here.
Muse frontman Matt Bellamy welcomed Johnson to the stage, saying, "he's back!", before the band delivered the iconic track as the first encore tune of their closing night headline set.
"That means a lot to me, thank you so much, thank you boys!", said Johnson as he gave a big, bear hug to the singer. "Muse promised us special guests and boy did they deliver!," tweeted host broadcast BBC following the show, which also saw headline performances by Kasabian and Eminem, with all acts also appearing at the companion Leeds Festival over the weekend.
The Reading appearance marked the second surprise live performance by Johnson this year, following a guest spot alongside Robert Plant at a Paul Rodgers show in Oxford, UK in May. Read more and watch video footage of the jam - here.
• Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
• Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins Talk Depression and Suicide
• Killswitch Engage Reveal Their New Album Plans
• Singled Out: Leave The Universe's N.W.O.
• Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Streams Three Soundtrack Songs
• X Japan's Yoshiki Gives $25,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
• Ten Years After Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Box Set
• Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Gets An Unusual Cover Treatment
• Fall Out Boy Donating Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims
• Rush's Alex Lifeson Reportedly Addresses New Band Rumor
• U2 Premiere Their New Song 'The Blackout'
• Prince's Favorite Color Wasn't Purple Says Sister
• Jerry Cantrell Opens Up About Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington
• Metallica Release Live 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Video
• Pink Floyd In The Studio For A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Anniversary
• Taylor Swift Single Featured in 'Thank God It's Thursday' Promo
• Harry Styles Intimate 'Two Ghosts' Studio Performance
• Bruno Mars Shares Heartfelt Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute
• John Legend Opens Up About Marriage to Chrissy Teigen
• Kendrick Lamar Leaves Reebok For Nike Sneaker Deal
• RaeLynn's Hometown Hit Hard By Hurricane Harvey
• Thomas Rhett And His Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life
• Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx, Reportedly Planned for Houston Telethon:
• Mother of Charlottesville Gives VMA Tribute
• Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Joins Harvey Relief Efforts
• Chance the Rapper Grilling Chicken For Chicago Charity
• Drake Shows Off His Workout Face
• Maren Morris Goes to Goat Yoga
• Stevie Wonder Reflects On The Death Of Prince
• Beyonce's Pastor Says She Made 'Significant Donation' to Harvey Relief
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
• Yestival Tour Preview With Yes, Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Four Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Three Report
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day Two Report
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.